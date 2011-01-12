DNA "Cold Hit" Leads to Suspect Arrest

A DNA "cold hit" is being credited for solving a 1991 murder case in Waynesboro.

In 1991, 53-year-old Arvetta June Davis was severely beaten in her home on North Bayard Avenue and died after two months in the hospital.

Waynesboro police closed the case after exhausting all leads but last fall a state lab re-tested evidence from the killing, and got a "cold hit". This week a grand jury indicted 53-year-old Linwood Roosevelt Johnson of Greenwood.

Waynesboro Police Sergeant Kelly Walker stated, "The DNA was not in the databank in '03 or '91 or anytime previous, but it was in the databank when it was tested in 2010."

Johnson turned himself in to Waynesboro police Wednesday. He's held at the Middle River Regional Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Reported by Ken Slack

