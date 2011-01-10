Grand Jury Indicts Sanchez in Waynesboro

Grand Jury Indicts Sanchez in WaynesboroPosted: Updated:
David Luna Sanchez
A murder case in Waynesboro may have to go on without a vital piece of evidence.
Monday, a grand jury indicted David Luna Sanchez, accused of stabbing another man in the heart.
A Waynesboro judge certified murder charges against David Sanchez to the grand jury Tuesday.
Waynesboro police have named a suspect in Sunday night's stabbing death but he's still on the run. David Sanchez faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Two Waynesboro stabbing suspects will soon be back to face murder charges.
The two suspects accused of killing a man in Waynesboro then fleeing to Florida are back to face murder charges.
Police have filed a second-degree murder warrant against 18-year-old Abeil Javier Vazquez of Waynesboro.