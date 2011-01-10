Grand Jury Indicts Sanchez in Waynesboro

Monday, a grand jury indicted a Waynesboro man accused of stabbing another man in the heart.

David Luna Sanchez is charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say the 22-year old killed Eduardo Herrera during a fight last June outside an apartment complex on North Commerce Avenue.

Sanchez will plead guilty or set a trial date on January 26.

Two days later, an alleged accomplice is scheduled to go before a judge for a preliminary hearing.

Reported by Ken Slack

