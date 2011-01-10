Huguely Waives Right to Court Appearance

Huguely waved his right to appear in General District Court Monday.

Charlottesville prosecutors and attorneys for George Huguely are working on a deal to delay the case against the 23-year-old accused killer. That came out in court Monday morning where the former University of Virginia lacrosse player faced five new charges in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, Yeardley Love.

The commonwealth's attorney tacked on those new charges late Friday. The hearing in General District Court lasted a total of about five minutes with both sides in this case agreeing they need more time.

Huguely waived the right to appear, even via video link from jail, where the now 23-year-old has been locked up since May 3. Huguely faces five new felony charges related to the death of Love. The new warrants, filed late Friday, tack on charges of robbery, burglary, statutory burglary, grand larceny for allegedly stealing Love's computer, and felony murder. Huguely is already charged with first degree murder.

UVA Associate Professor of Law Josh Bowers believes the new charges will allow the commonwealth's attorney to develop several theories to prove murder.

"It just provides the prosecutor with an additional opportunity to demonstrate his or her case," he explained. "You can demonstrate it by saying, ‘Look, they committed one of these very serious felonies and by that felonious conduct, caused the death of another.'"

Bowers says Virginia law calls that death a felony murder, even if prosecutors can not prove premeditation was needed for a first degree murder conviction. But Huguely's attorneys are sticking by their Friday statement, saying "We think it is significant that the amended charges acknowledge that there was no premeditation."

"If there are 2 ways to show murder, well, that just enhances the prosecutor's bargaining power," said Bowers.

Both sides in this case agreed that there is still too much forensic evidence that has not been analyzed yet. Huguely's attorney says he counts more than 20 items that need processed from the lab.

That will likely mean a preliminary hearing slated for January 21 will be pushed back.

Reported by Matt Talhelm

