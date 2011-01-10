Quantcast

Huguely Waives Right to Court Appearance

Huguely waved his right to appear in General District Court Monday.

Charlottesville prosecutors and attorneys for George Huguely are working on a deal to delay the case against the 23-year-old accused killer. That came out in court Monday morning where the former University of Virginia lacrosse player faced five new charges in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, Yeardley Love.

The commonwealth's attorney tacked on those new charges late Friday. The hearing in General District Court lasted a total of about five minutes with both sides in this case agreeing they need more time.

Huguely waived the right to appear, even via video link from jail, where the now 23-year-old has been locked up since May 3. Huguely faces five new felony charges related to the death of Love. The new warrants, filed late Friday, tack on charges of robbery, burglary, statutory burglary, grand larceny for allegedly stealing Love's computer, and felony murder. Huguely is already charged with first degree murder.

UVA Associate Professor of Law Josh Bowers believes the new charges will allow the commonwealth's attorney to develop several theories to prove murder.

"It just provides the prosecutor with an additional opportunity to demonstrate his or her case," he explained. "You can demonstrate it by saying, ‘Look, they committed one of these very serious felonies and by that felonious conduct, caused the death of another.'"

Bowers says Virginia law calls that death a felony murder, even if prosecutors can not prove premeditation was needed for a first degree murder conviction. But Huguely's attorneys are sticking by their Friday statement, saying "We think it is significant that the amended charges acknowledge that there was no premeditation."

"If there are 2 ways to show murder, well, that just enhances the prosecutor's bargaining power," said Bowers.

Both sides in this case agreed that there is still too much forensic evidence that has not been analyzed yet. Huguely's attorney says he counts more than 20 items that need processed from the lab.

That will likely mean a preliminary hearing slated for January 21 will be pushed back.

Reported by Matt Talhelm
Yeardley Love Murder Timeline:  

  • May 3, 2010 – 2:00 a.m. UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love found dead in her apartment at 222 14th Street NW by her roommates. Initial calls were of a possible alcohol overdose. Within hours, police arrest fellow UVA student and men's lacrosse player George Huguely for the killing and is charged with first degree murder.  
  • May 4, 2010 – Search warrants and affidavits filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court detail a brutal scene, describing Love as badly beaten. Huguely says he and Love had been in a relationship that had recently ended. After waiving his rights under Miranda Huguely says he was involved in an altercation with Love and that during the course of the altercation he shook Love and her head repeatedly hit the wall.  Huguely admits that he kicked his right foot through the door that leads to Love's bedroom. Huguely also says he took Love's computer, which had emails on it, and hid it. He later told police where it was. Huguely is held without bond and his attorney says the student did not intend to kill anyone.  
  • May 5, 2010 – Police search Huguely's apartment, seizing a red stained shirt, letter addressed to Love, two computers and a notebook, among other things.  
  • May 6, 2010 – Charlottesville Circuit Court seals court records pertaining to the case with no public explanation. Details begin to emerge about Huguely's past run ins with the law, and overall volatile behavior, prompting questions directed at UVA officials as to the protocol for dealing with student arrests. 
  • May 8, 2010 - Three newspapers are challenging asking a judge to unseal a court order with information related to the case. 
  • May 11, 2010 - Governor Bob McDonnell (R) and University of Virginia President John Casteen meet to discuss changes to state law to require police to notify colleges and universities if a student is arrested.
  • May 15, 2010 – UVA confirms that Huguely had attacked an unnamed lacrosse teammate in Feb. 2009. 
  • May 17, 2010 - Police agencies in Albemarle County and Charlottesville say there is not a specific system to notify University officials when a student is arrested in either jurisdiction. 
  • May 26, 2010 – Judge dismisses petition by media consortium to have court documents unsealed. 
  • June 8, 2010 – Huguely court date is postponed to Oct. 7. 
  • July 1, 2010 – Judge unseals five of six search warrants issued in the wake of Love's murder.
  • July 7, 2010 - Medical examiner releases Love's cause of death as blunt force trauma.
  • July 8, 2010 – Unsealed Search warrants pertaining to the case were released.
  • August 18, 2010 - Newly released documents show that a University of Virginia student and the man accused of killing her quarreled shortly before her death.
  • September 14, 2010 - Huguely court date postponed until January 21.
  • December 09, 2010 - New search warrant has surfaces in the Yeardley Love murder investigation.
  • January 07, 2011 - Commonwealth files five new charges against Huguely, including felony murder.
  • January 10, 2011 - Huguely waves right to court appearance, lawyers on both sides say they need more time to sift through evidence.

