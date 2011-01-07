Additional Charges Filed Against Huguely

Friday, new charges are out in the murder case against former University of Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely.

Huguely already stands charged with the first degree murder of his fellow classmate and former girlfriend Yeardley Love. Now the commonwealth's attorney is adding to that list.

Late Friday afternoon, the commonwealth's attorney issued five new charges in the case against George Huguely. The first of the five additional charges is felony murder. Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman is also charging 23-year-old Huguely with robbery, burglary, statutory burglary, and grand larceny.

Neither the commonwealth's attorney, nor the Charlottesville Police Department are commenting further on the new charges.

The firm representing Huguely, St. John, Bowling, Lawrence & Quagliana, LLP released a statement via email: "These additional charges were not unexpected and we have been fully prepared to defend against them. We think it is significant that the amended charges acknowledge that there was no premeditation."

Huguely faces life in prison; the death penalty is not an option with these charges.

Huguely is expected to appear via video on Monday in Charlottesville General District Court.

Reported by Keith McGilvery

Press Release from the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney:

Five additional warrants were requested and issued today [Friday] in the case of Commonwealth v. George Huguely. It is expected that a video first appearance will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, 2011 in the Charlottesville District Court.

The additional charges include:

Felony murder 18.2-32 Robbery 18.2-58 Burglary 18.2-89 Statutory Burglary 18.2-91 Grand Larceny 18.2-85

It is imperative to bear in mind that this is a continuing investigation. like the original charge, these new warrants constitute allegations of fact. Every person is presumed to be innocent unless and until proof beyond a reasonable doubt is established before a judge or jury pursuant to a trial.

It is expected that the question of a continuance of the Jan. 21st preliminary hearing in this case will be addressed at the time of the video first appearance in the General District Court.