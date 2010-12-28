Meet Our Team

At Martha Jefferson Hospital it is important to us to do more than just treat a heart condition. We look at all of the ways we can help you stay healthy and active. Our trained team of experienced doctors is here to care for you.

Anna Baer, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology

Dr. Baer is a native Virginian and completed her undergraduate and medical school training at the University of Virginia. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Virginia and continued there to complete her fellowship in cardiology. She has particular interest in nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, preventive cardiology, and women's health.

Carolyn Z. Behm, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology

Dr. Behm completed her medical school training at the University of Virginia and internal medicine training at the University of California, San Francisco, CA. She returned to the University of Virginia to complete a fellowship in cardiology. Her areas of interest include general and preventive cardiology, noninvasive imaging, and women's health.

Christina M. Bove, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology

Dr. Bove completed her undergraduate and medical school training at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, NY. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and a cardiovascular fellowship at the University of Virginia. She stayed on at UVA to complete a clinical and research fellowship in cardiovascular MRI. Dr. Bove is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases. Her clinical interests include nuclear cardiology and echocardiography, preventative cardiology, women's heart care, congenital and valvular heart disease, and cardiovascular MRI.

Joshua Fischer, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology & Interventional Cardiology

Dr. Fischer is a native of Buffalo, NY, and completed his undergraduate and medical school training at the University at Buffalo. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Virginia, and stayed on to complete a cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Virginia. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. Dr. Fischer's clinical interests include diagnostic cardiac cath and stent placement.

William B. Freedman, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology

Dr. Freedman is a native of Rochester, NY, where he did his undergraduate training at Cornell University and received his medical degree from the University of Rochester. He completed his postgraduate training in cardiology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. Dr. Freedman served as a major in the U.S. Air Force for two years at Andrews Air Force Base, where he was Chief of the Department of Cardiology. He is board certified in cardiovascular disease, and is active in numerous medical organizations. His clinical interests include coronary artery disease, diagnostic cardiac catheterization, stress testing (nuclear and echocardiographic), and rhythm disturbances.

Christopher D. Friend, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology & Electrophysiology (EP) Cardiology

Dr. Friend began Cardiology practice at Martha Jefferson Hospital in 1981. He received his medical degree from the University of Virginia School. After completing his internship and residency at Waterbury Hospital Health Center in Waterbury, CT, he returned to UVA to complete a fellowship in cardiology. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology. Dr. Friend specializes in device implantation, including pacemakers and defibrillators. He also has special clinical interest in prevention of heart disease.

Duong X. Nguyen, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology

Dr. Nguyen completed his undergraduate, medical school, and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. After finishing his cardiology fellowship at the University of Virginia, he worked in West Virginia in conjunction with the University of Virginia and subsequently with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He has practiced in Charlottesville since 1998. He is board certified in cardiovascular disease. His areas of interest include invasive and non-invasive evaluations, prevention, and treatment of heart disease.

Arun Prahash, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology & Interventional Cardiology

Dr. Prahash is originally from India, where he attended a nationally recognized medical school. He completed residency training in internal medicine at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis and subspecialty training in cardiology and interventional cardiology at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology.

Kenneth Sternberg, DO

Specialty: Cardiology & Interventional Cardiology

Dr. Sternberg received his medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey and his fellowship at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Dr. Sternberg was chief resident at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in internal medicine and then chief fellow for both cardiology and interventional cardiology at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology and interventional cardiology. His clinical interests lie in interventional cardiology and he is principal investigator in two ongoing national cardiology trials.

Timothy Williams, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology

Dr. Williams completed undergraduate training at Duke University. He finished medical school and internal medicine residency at the University of Virginia. He completed postgraduate training in cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, where he stayed on as staff for two years in the Department of Cardiology before returning to Charlottesville in 2007. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology. He has additional certification in echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, and vascular medicine. His interests include general and preventive cardiology, noninvasive imaging, valvular heart disease, cardiac CT, and aortic aneurysms.

John S. Zakaib, M.D.

Specialty: Cardiology & Electrophysiology (EP) Cardiology

Dr. John Zakaib is a native of Richmond, Virginia and completed his undergraduate training at the University of Virginia. He attended medical school at the Medical College of Virginia and then stayed on there to complete his residency in Internal Medicine. He served an additional year at MCV as Chief Resident in the Department of Internal Medicine. He continued his training in Cardiovascular Disease at the Cleveland Clinic where he served as Chief Fellow in Cardiology. Dr. Zakaib stayed on at the Cleveland Clinic to complete his fellowship in Cardiac Electrophysiology. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is board eligible in clinical cardiac electrophysiology. His areas of interest include all forms of cardiac arrhythmias and their management, both invasive and noninvasive, including catheter ablation of atrial fibrillation. He is further interested in device-based therapies for management of tachycardia arrhythmias and bradycardia arrhythmias and the prevention of sudden cardiac death.