Abshire Indicted on Murder Charges

The Orange County Circuit Court released documents Wednesday indicting Eric Abshire on first degree murder charges.

Four years ago, 27-year-old Justine Abshire was killed in a mysterious hit and run accident. Her husband, Eric Abshire, has been a suspect from the beginning; he was arrested by Virginia State Police on December 17.

Investigators have not released the details on why they decided to arrest Abshire.

He is also been charged with perjury in the case and is due to appear in court on January 6.

Reported By NBC29 HD News