Love Medical Record Review Denied

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

A Charlottesville judge has handed down his decision on a defense request to gain access to Yeardley Love's medical records. In an attempt to prove George Huguely didn't kill her, and that Love's death was caused by a problem with her heart, defense attorneys asked to review Love's medical records. Wednesday a judge blocked their access to many of those records.

The ruling came down Wednesday from Charlottesville General District Court Judge Robert H. Downer Jr. Attorneys for George Huguely wanted to show Love died from an irregular heartbeat caused by medication. The medical examiner ruled she died from blunt force trauma.

The judge ruled that the defense can look at information about Love's adderall prescription but nothing else in her medical records.

Huguely remains in custody in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 21.

Reported by NBC29 HD News