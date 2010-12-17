Arrest Made in 2006 Orange Hit and Run

Virginia State Police have arrested Eric Abshire for the murder of his wife Justine. She died in a much discussed hit and run accident in Orange County four years ago. She was 27.

Mr. Abshire was arrested Friday afternoon. He is being charged with first degree murder and perjury.

Justine was killed along Taylor Road in November of 2006. Her death was the focus of national attention and a lot of speculation about the accident being an intentional killing.

There is no word about why police arrested Mr. Abshire Friday. We will have more details as they become available.

STATE POLICE MAKE ARREST IN 2006 ORANGE COUNTY HOMICIDE

CULPEPER, Va. – Virginia State Police in cooperation with the Orange County Commonwealth Attorney's Office arrested Eric Dee Abshire for the 2006 murder of his wife, Justine Elizabeth Abshire. Eric Abshire, 36, of Greene County, was taken into custody by Virginia State Police Friday afternoon in Culpeper County (Dec. 17, 2010) without incident.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2006, Virginia State Police Trooper B.J. Hobbs was dispatched to the scene of a reported fatal hit-and-run traffic crash on Taylorsville Road (Route 618) in Orange County, approximately 8/10 of a mile west of Route 657. The deceased victim of the alleged hit-and-run was identified as Justine E. Abshire, 27, of Barboursville.

The investigation immediately revealed possible foul play and State Police special agents were called in to investigate. Further investigative efforts lead agents to believe the accident scene was staged and the case was subsequently deemed a homicide.

The results of the ongoing investigation were presented to a special grand jury which convened in Orange County on Dec. 17, 2010. The grand jury issued felony indictments for first degree murder (18.2-32) and one count of perjury (18.2-434). Eric Abshire is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

The investigation into Justine Abshire's death remains ongoing.