Delay in Canosa Mental Health Evaluation

There is a delay in a second mental health evaluation for a woman charged with first degree murder.

Fifty-year-old Brenda Canosa is accused of killing her estranged husband Robert Canosa last December. Canosa is at Central State Hospital in Petersburg undergoing the assessment.

Of the two evaluations, one was requested by Canosa's attorneys, the other by the commonwealth. The first one took longer than expected.

Canosa is set for a review date tomorrow in Circuit Court and another review date has been set for January 24.

Reported by Henry Graff

