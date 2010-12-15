Judge Will Review Love's Medical Records

Wednesday, a Charlottesville judge decided he will review Yeardley Love's University of Virginia medical records before determining whether they will be released to George Huguely's attorneys. New details about Love's autopsy report were also revealed in court.

Inside Charlottesville General District Court, lawyers involved in the Yeardley Love murder case battled over her medical records while she was at UVA, and what those records may mean. The defense appears to be poking holes in the commonwealth's idea of how Yeardley Love died and they need medical records to back it up.

Through testimony from Dr. William Gormley, the man who performed Love's autopsy, we learned that she had a blood alcohol content of 0.14; nearly twice the legal limit if she had been driving. He also said there were no fractures to Love's skull but her brain was riddled with contusions, and the alcohol in her system was not sufficient to cause death.

Love also had a trace of a prescription amphetamine in her system consistent with the Adderall she took to help with her ADHD. Gormley testified that he did not believe the amphetamines were a contributing factor to her death.

The first twist Wednesday came when a defense medical expert took issue with the official cause of death: blunt force trauma. That doctor says the likely cause of death was a lack of oxygen to the brain as a result of a cardiac arrhythmia, which could have been caused by a stimulant like Adderall or something else. He also said the CPR performed on Love that night could have contributed the injuries listed on the autopsy report.

That is why the defense wants access her complete medical history. Judge Robert Downer will review the pair of medical records, which have been sealed, then determine what, if anything, could be given to the lawyers.

Love was murdered at her 14th Street apartment last May. Her ex-boyfriend George Huguely continues to be held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Downer did not give a timeline on when he will make his ruling. Meanwhile, Huguely is due in Charlottesville General District Court on January 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Reported by Henry Graff

See Bio / Email / Twitter