Details Emerge Ahead of Huguely Hearing

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

New details are emerging about Wednesday's court hearing for murder suspect George Huguely. The commonwealth's attorney is trying to prevent Huguely's attorneys from getting access to some of Yeardley Love's medical records.

While Commonwealth Attorney Dave Chapman says he will not comment on Wednesday's hearing, the court file does speak to what the defense is looking for.

Three subpoenas spell out exactly what George Huguely's attorneys are after: complete medical, treatment and prescription records for Yeardley Love. Those subpoenas (see right) are at the heart of a court hearing set for Wednesday morning in Charlottesville General District Court. The defense also wants all lab, test reports, results, notes, memos charts and correspondence from the University of Virginia Athletics Department, Student Health, and the Charlottesville - Albemarle Rescue Squad (CARS).

Court records reveal that the commonwealth is trying to keep the UVA records from getting into the hands of defense attorneys, citing the records are irrelevant, the request is over-broad and that even investigators have not requested those records. However, the commonwealth's attorney says rescue squad records are fair game.

We should expect to hear from Doctor William Gormley from the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond at Wednesday's hearing.

Huguely is facing a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of Yeardley Love last May.

His court hearing is set for 9:05 a.m. Wednesday. Huguely has waived his right to be present at the hearing, so it will only be lawyers hashing it out.

Reported by Henry Graff

See Bio / Email / Twitter