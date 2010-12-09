Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

New Search Warrant In Love Investigation

A new search warrant has surfaced in the Yeardley Love murder investigation.

Charlottesville detectives want to review George Huguely's Blackberry for any emails or text messages. The affidavit was filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Huguely is charged in first degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend.

He has a preliminary hearing on January 21.

Reported by Henry Graff

See Bio / Email / Twitter