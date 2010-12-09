Quantcast

New Search Warrant In Love Investigation

Posted: Updated: Dec 9, 2010 05:54 PM EST
A new search warrant has surfaced in the Yeardley Love murder investigation.

Charlottesville detectives want to review George Huguely's Blackberry for any emails or text messages. The affidavit was filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Huguely is charged in first degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend.

He has a preliminary hearing on January 21.

Reported by Henry Graff
