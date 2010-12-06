Vasciunaite Indicted by Grand Jury

Vitalija Vasciunaite is facing three charges: hit and run, DUI and assault.

A 22-year-old woman accused of hitting a construction worker has been indicted by a grand jury. Vitalija Vasciunaite is facing three charges: hit and run, DUI and assault.

Police say she hit a man in a Virginia Department of Transportation work zone in July. The construction worker is expected to make a full recovery.

The grand jury met behind closed doors in Albemarle County Circuit Court on Monday.

Reported by Henry Graff

