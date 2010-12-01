Houchens Trial Continues in Louisa County

The trial of a teenager accused of beating an 87-year-old woman is underway in Louisa County.

Prosecutors say Remone Houchens broke into 87-year-old Lois Rosson's house earlier this year and beat her, breaking bones in her face and blinding her in one eye. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and breaking and entering.

Now, Houchens' fate rests in the hands of the jury. The jury deliberated for more than three-and-a-half hours before asking the judge for permission to adjourn for the night. The prosecution used bloody clothes and graphic pictures of the victim's injuries in their closing arguments.

The jury's deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. Friday. A verdict is expected soon.

Reported by Keith McGilvery

Case Timeline:

• May 22, 2010 – According to Louisa County Police Department, an elderly woman was awakened by a loud noise in her home in the town of Louisa in the middle of the night May 21-22, 2010. She awoke and was attacked in her bedroom by an unknown black male. The suspect threatened further violence and stole two handguns from the home. The victim suffered some broken facial bones and was treated at UVA Medical Center.

• May 28, 2010 – Remone Houchens arrested for the attack. Rontray Houchens and Linda Houchens arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

• July 12, 2010 – Additional charges, including include robbery, aggravated malicious wounding and burglary filed against Remone Houchens.

• July 16, 2010 – Houchens court appearance. Defense asked for change of venue, judge deferred the motion until start of trial. Defense requested more detailed information regarding the search of Houchens' house and the crime scene. Arraignment set for Aug. 2, tentative trial date set for Dec. 1-3.

• August 02, 2010 – Remone Houchens pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and breaking and entering. Trial set for December.