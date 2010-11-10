Rescued Horses in Need of Adoption

Seven horses are still in need of adoption.

Several horses rescued nine months ago from alleged cruelty in Augusta County still need permanent homes.

Last February the Augusta Regional SPCA took custody of about 30 horses it says were malnourished and neglected at a Staunton-area farm. One animal was found dead and another died within days. The remaining horses have been nursed back to health and seven of them are still up for adoption.

"It's really hard to walk in the field and look at these guys and to reflect back to the fact that in February what bad shape they were in, because they have all rebounded. Their weight is excellent. These guys have really made a 100 percent turnaround," said SPCA Director Debbie Caywood.

The horses' former owner, Terry Lynn Sullivan, faces a jury trial in January on 27 counts of animal cruelty.

Reported by Ken Slack

