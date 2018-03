The man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in Greene County was in court Tuesday.

Cordrick Dade will now be arraigned on several felonies, including arson, on November 2. Dade's defense attorney says a mental health evaluation for the 36-year old is scheduled for October 28.

Prosecutors say Dade doused Yulanda Chambers with a flammable liquid on March 22, then set her on fire inside a Stanardsville apartment.

Reported by Henry Graff

