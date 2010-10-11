Meet the Doctors: Sleep Medicine Physicians

Three different physicians practice sleep medicine at Martha Jefferson Hospital - Dr. Chris Winter, Dr. Elizabeth Foreman and Dr. Will Hammond.

Dr. Chris Winter

Dr. Christopher Winter is the Medical Director of the Sleep Medicine Center, and has practiced sleep medicine and neurology in Charlottesville, Virginia since 2004. He has been involved with sleep medicine and sleep research since 1993. The recipient of research awards from both the Sleep Medicine Society and the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, Dr. Winter has authored numerous scientific papers and abstracts dealing with sleep and has been a presenter at many international sleep meetings. Currently, his research deals with sleep and its effect on athletic performance. He is currently a consultant with teams in both the MLB and NBA. His expertise in sleep as it relates to health and fitness led to Dr. Winter being named to the Men's Health Magazine Health Advisory Board. He serves as their Sleep Medicine expert and regularly contributes to its articles.



Dr. Winter is a graduate of the University of Virginia and received his medical degree from Emory University. He completed his Neurology residency at the University of Virginia and won a national American Academy of Neurology Teaching Award during his chief year. He completed his Sleep Medicine fellowship at the University of North Carolina. Dr. Winter is board certified in both neurology and sleep medicine. He enjoys not only studying athletics, but is an avid triathlete himself.

Dr. Elizabeth Foreman

Dr. Foreman is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care, and sleep medicine. She completed her fellowship in pulmonary & critical care medicine at the University of Virginia and a sleep medicine fellowship at the University of North Carolina. She has co-authored a chapter on the impact of sleep and sleep disorders on cardiovascular health and is interested in treatment of sleep breathing disorders, pregnancy-related sleep apnea, treatment of pre-eclampsia with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), and the role of actigraphy in the diagnosis of sleep problems. She is a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Thoracic Society, American College of Chest Physicians and the American College of Physicians.

Dr. William Hammond

Dr. Hammond is board certified in sleep medicine, internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and critical care. He completed his fellowship in pulmonology at the University of Virginia. He is experienced in sleep medicine and has special clinical interest in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. In addition, Dr. Hammond is the Medical Director of the Intensive Care Unit and Respiratory Therapy at Martha Jefferson Hospital.