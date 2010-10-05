Alcohol, Speed Played Part in Fatal Accident

Police say alcohol and speed played a role in Monday's crash on Earlysville Road that killed a man on a motorcycle.

The accident happened around 2:00 Monday afternoon, and shut down the roadway for several hours.

Police say 58-year-old William Thompson of Ruckersville was traveling east on Earlysville Road when he lost control of his car and swerved, hitting a man on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, 31-year old Daniel Mark Neumeister of Crozet, died at the scene.

Thompson was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries. He has been charged with driving under the influence and additional charges could be filed.

Reported by NBC29 HD News