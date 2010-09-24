Quantcast

Huguely Hearing Re-scheduled

George Huguely - the former UVA lacrosse player charged with Yeardley Love's murder. George Huguely - the former UVA lacrosse player charged with Yeardley Love's murder.

George Huguely, the former UVA lacrosse player charged with Yeardley Love's murder will have to wait a little longer for his day in court. Friday Judge Robert Downer re-scheduled George Huguely's preliminary hearing for January 21. It was originally scheduled for next month.

Twenty-two-year-old Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment in May. Her ex-boyfriend and fellow lacrosse player, George Huguely, is charged with murder.

Prosecutors are still waiting to get some evidence back from the state crime lab. Huguely's attorney also asked the court for more time to prepare his defense.

The judge also denied our request to have a camera in the court room for the preliminary hearing.

Reported by Shane Edinger

