Search Continues For Missing Girl In Orange

Police in the town of Orange say they have no new developments on the missing person case of Samantha Ann Clarke. The unusual disappearance has police suspecting foul play, but her relatives are simply hoping she will come home.

Police say they have reason to believe this is not another teen runaway. Clarke told her family that she would be back. Ten days later, she still has not returned.

"I don't think she had any intention of not coming back," said Samantha's Aunt Brenda Rhodes.

The last place any family member saw Samantha Ann Clarke was at her home on Lindsey Drive. She left home the night of September 13 with no cell phone, no identification, and no extra clothes; no sign of staying away for long. Police say that makes this case a suspicious one.

"Samantha has uncharacteristically not contacted her family, she's been gone longer than she has in the past," explained town of Orange Police Chief James Fenwick.

Now police are tracking down phone and computer records, trying to find out who had contact with Clarke in the moments leading up to her disappearance.

"Just good old fashioned boots on the ground, drum up information," said Fenwick.

Both police and family are hoping that Samantha will show up again.

"We are still very hopeful that that is going to be the case," said Fenwick. "We just want to find Samantha," said Rhodes. "That's all; just want her to come home."

Police are asking anyone with information about this missing woman to call Crime Solvers at 540-672-7200 or the Town of Orange Police Department at 540-672-1491.

This story was updated on October 8th, 2010.

Reported by Dannika Lewis

