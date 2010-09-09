Parkway Shooting Suspect Arraigned

Thursday, 57-year-old Ralph Leon Jackson of Sherando was arraigned on three indictments, which could mean life in prison.

Jackson is the man accused of the Blue Ridge Parkway shootings and he pleaded not guilty. Jackson was arrested in April, shortly after police say he shot Timothy Davis and Christina Floyd at a parkway overlook.

Davis later died. Right now, the federal charges against Jackson are only for shooting Floyd, but prosecutors say more indictments are expected.

Reported by Ken Slack

