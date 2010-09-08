Parkway Shooting Suspect Indicted

Ralph Leon Jackson argued for bail during his first court appearance Thursday, but was denied.

The Stuarts Draft man accused in the April shootings along the Blue Ridge Parkway is now facing related federal charges.

Ralph Leon Jackson is expected to stand trial in Augusta County on murder charges, but Wednesday a federal grand jury in Charlottesville indicted him on one count of assault with the intent to commit murder, one of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm.

Fifty-six-year-old Jackson is accused of shooting two people, Christina Floyd and Timothy Davis, with a shotgun on the Blue Ridge Parkway as they watched the sun set in early April. Floyd survived the encounter but Davis died from his wounds a week after the shooting.

An anonymous tip led to Jackson's arrest two days after the shooting.

