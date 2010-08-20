Missing Persons Group Meet Harringtons

The Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons (CUE) made a stop in Charlottesville Friday morning as they tour the nation highlighting cases that have gone cold.

Morgan Harrington's parents met with members of the CUE Center at the Copeley Road Bridge, the last place Morgan was seen alive. Dozens of butterflies were released, remembering unsolved murders and missing persons cases.

It has been more than 10 months since Morgan was murdered and police have still made no arrests.

"Morgan will not start her senior year at Virginia Tech, she will never get married she will never have children or give us grandchildren," said Morgan's father, Dan Harrington. "Morgan is does not walk free, but there is someone walking free who murdered our daughter."

The CUE Center will head to the Richmond area Friday afternoon, as part of 11 stops on this year's tour.

Reported by Stacia Harris

Harrington Timeline:

Oct. 17, 2009 –

8:20 – 8:30 p.m.* - Miss Harrington is outside the arena near the main entrance and is attempting to re-enter the arena, but is told that arena policy requires her to have a ticket stub to do so.

8:30 – 8:48 p.m.* - Witnesses recall seeing a woman fitting Miss Harrington's description outside the arena at various locations.

8:48 p.m.* - Miss Harrington talks to her friends by cell phone.

8:48 – 9:00 p.m.* – Additional sightings of her outside the arena are reported.

9:00 - 9:10 p.m.* - Miss Harrington is seen walking through the University Hall parking lot towards Lannigan Field.

9:10 – 9:20 p.m.* - Individuals report seeing Miss Harrington walking in the grassy, overflow parking lot at Lannigan Field. The lot is often used for RV parking.

9:20 – 9:30 p.m.* - She is seen walking on the Copeley Road railroad bridge, between Ivy Road and the track at Lannigan Field. Investigators are asking for anyone who might have seen a young woman fitting Miss Harrington's description getting into a vehicle around this time or later to contact police. Also, anyone who might recall seeing a vehicle randomly stopped in the roadway on Copeley Road that night is asked to notify police.

Her purse and cell phone were found by a passerby Sunday morning (Oct. 18) in the grassy, overflow parking lot next to Lannigan Field.

Oct. 25, 2009 – Metallica increases reward in the search for Harrington, adding an additional $50,000 to the CrimeStoppers' $100,000, and raising the reward to $150,000.

Oct. 27, 2009 – Morgan's parents, Dan and Gil Harrington, take the search national by appearing on the Today show.

Nov. 4, 2009 – Harringtons hold press conference, announce volunteer weekend search. Father of Elizabeth Smart, Ed Smart, reaches out to family.

Nov. 12, 2009 – Harringtons appear on Dr. Phil show.

Nov. 14, 2009 – Harringtons make second appearance on Today Show.

Dec. 9, 2009 – Virginia State Police collect DNA samples from Harringtons

Dec. 30, 2009 – Lead investigator says Harrington is either being held against her will or is no longer alive. Credible leads and tips begin to dry up.

Jan. 26, 2010 – Skeletal remains are found in a remote area of Anchorage Farm, off Route 29 in southern Albemarle County. Early reports indicate the remains are that of a young woman with long blond hair. She was wearing dark clothing and a bracelet.

Jan. 27, 2010 - Virginia State Police confirm that the body found on Anchorage Farm in southern Albemarle County early Tuesday is, in fact, that of Morgan Harrington.

Feb. 2, 2010 – Richmond Medical Examiner officially rules Harrington's cause of death a homicide.

Feb. 4, 2010 – Virginia State Police set up separate tip hotline dedicated solely to information pertaining to Anchorage Farm, saying the location where Harrington's body was found is key to solving the case.

Feb. 5, 2010 – Harringtons hold final memorial for their daughter in Roanoke.

Mar. 5, 2009 – Virginia General Assembly passes resolution honoring Harrington.

Apr. 15, 2010 – Virginia State Police confirm black t-shirt found on Nov. 11, 2009 in Charlottesville is the one Harrington was last seen in the night of the concert. Police announce they have pursued close to a thousand leads and interviewed over 100 people as part of the investigation.

July 1, 2010 – Virginia State Police announce forensic connection between the Harrington case and an unsolved sexual assault case in Fairfax City from 2005. Composite sketch of suspect is release to general public.