Murder Suspects Back In Waynesboro

The two suspects accused of killing a man in Waynesboro then fleeing to Florida are back to face murder charges.

Thursday, United States marshals turned over custody of 22-year-old David Luna Sanchez and 18-year-old Abeil Vazquez. Both are charged with first-degree murder for the June stabbing of Eduardo Herrera outside a Waynesboro apartment complex.

Their first court dates have not yet been set.

Sanchez and Vazquez are being held without bond in the Middle River Regional Jail.

Reported by Ken Slack

