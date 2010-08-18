Records Show Fight Before Love Slain

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Newly released documents show that a University of Virginia student and the man accused of killing her quarreled shortly before her death.

Yeardley Love was found dead in her apartment May 3. Her ex-boyfriend and fellow lacrosse player, George Huguely, is charged with murder.

According to search-warrant affidavits released late Tuesday, police have fragments of an e-mail they believe Love sent to Huguely relating to a fight between the two. The text of the e-mail was not released. Huguely told police he and Love had exchanged e-mails in the days leading up to her death.

Also, an affidavit says one of Love's sorority sisters told police she saw a fight in which Love hit Huguely with her purse in Huguely's apartment.

