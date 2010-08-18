Quantcast

Records Show Fight Before Love Slain

Posted: Updated: Aug 18, 2010 10:56 AM EDT
Yeardley Love Yeardley Love

Newly released documents show that a University of Virginia student and the man accused of killing her quarreled shortly before her death.

Yeardley Love was found dead in her apartment May 3. Her ex-boyfriend and fellow lacrosse player, George Huguely, is charged with murder.

According to search-warrant affidavits released late Tuesday, police have fragments of an e-mail they believe Love sent to Huguely relating to a fight between the two. The text of the e-mail was not released. Huguely told police he and Love had exchanged e-mails in the days leading up to her death.

Also, an affidavit says one of Love's sorority sisters told police she saw a fight in which Love hit Huguely with her purse in Huguely's apartment.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

  • Records Show Fight Before Love SlainMore>>

  • In Depth: Huguely Trial

    In Depth: Huguely Trial

    An in depth look at the George Huguely trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story

    An in depth look at the George Huguely murder trial.  Huguely was convicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Yeardley Love.  Huguely and Love were both students at the University of Virginia.

    Full Story