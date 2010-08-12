Man Convicted For False Harrington Tip

What police thought was a legitimate tip turned out to be an attempt at revenge and had nothing to do with the Harrington case.

A Northern Virginia man has been convicted of maliciously misleading investigators with a false Morgan Harrington tip.

State Police arrested Alvin T. Daniels of Alexandria in May 2010 on one count of obstruction of justice. Daniels was sentenced to six months suspended jail time, and pay more than $1,600 in restitution.

In November of 2009, Virginia State Police received a tip from an anonymous caller directing agents to a Prince William County man, claiming he was responsible for the disappearance of Harrington the month before. Police reacted quickly and apprehended both men within 48 hours of the tip.

Investigators soon discovered that the Prince William County man was in no way connected to the case, but was the victim of an act of vengeance on the part of Daniels.

The investigation into Morgan Harrington's disappearance and death remains ongoing. The public is still encouraged to call in tips to the Virginia State Police tip line at (434) 352-3467 or the Jefferson Area Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Reported by NBC29 News