Houchens' Arraignment Set for August 2nd

Police say Remone Houchens' assault on an elderly woman was so vicious the victim is now partially blind.

A man accused of brutally beating an 87-year-old woman in Louisa County was in court on Monday.

According to Louisa County investigators, 19-year-old Remone Houchens badly beat the victim in her home in May 2010. Investigators say he broke bones in her face before making off with a handgun. Police say the assault was so vicious the victim is now partially blind.

Houchens was arrested in May for the attack. He faces charges of robbery, burglary, and aggravated malicious wounding.

Monday the defense asked for a change of venue, saying it would be difficult to have an impartial jury in Louisa. The judge deferred that motion until the start of the trial.

Another request was made for more detailed information regarding the search of Houchens' house and the crime scene. The defense said without that information they won't move forward.

Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Rusty McGuire said, "The defendant was scheduled for an arraignment today [Monday], but the defense counsel said he needed a little bit more time to review the information that came out in the hearing today to make his decision, which he said would be ready on August 2nd, next Monday."

The arraignment date is set for August 2nd. The trial is tentatively scheduled for December 1st - 3rd.

Reported by Dannika Lewis

See Bio / Email