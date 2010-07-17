VDOT Worker Hit by a Car on I-64

State police are investigating what caused a driver to hit a VDOT contractor working on I-64.

A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) worker is recovering after being hit by a car early Saturday morning on I-64 in Albemarle County.

Jose Porfirio Martinez is a 50-year-old Reston, VA native who was operating a jackhammer inside a work zone when he was hit.

The accident occurred in the eastbound land of I-64 on Afton Mountain at mile post 103 at 4:05 a.m.

The driver, 22-year-old Vitalija Vasciunaite, fled the scene. Police officers later found the suspect vehicle at the woman's residence and arrested her.

Vasciunaite has been charged with DUI and felony hit-and-run.

Reported by NBC29 HD News