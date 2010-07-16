Waynesboro Murder Suspects Coming Back to Virginia

David Sanchez
Abeil Vasquez
Two Waynesboro stabbing suspects will soon be back to face murder charges.
The two suspects, 21-year-old David Luna Sanchez and 18-year-old Abeil Vasquez have waived extradition from Florida, where they were arrested nearly two weeks ago.
Waynesboro police say Sanchez stabbed Eduardo Herrera during a fight outside an apartment complex in June. Vasquez is also accused of playing a role in the killing.
Police have asked the United States Marshals to bring the two suspects back to Virginia.
Reported by Ken Slack
