City official: Police have Love's T-shirt

A city of Charlottesville spokesman says police have the T-shirt that initially was missing from a slain University of Virginia student's apartment.

Ric Barrick said Friday that victim Yeardley Love's parents turned in the T-shirt a couple of days after police unsuccessfully searched her home for it. Police wanted the shirt because it might have trace evidence.

George Huguely of Chevy Chase, Md., has been charged with first-degree murder. Huguely and Love, of Cockeysville, Md., were UVA lacrosse players and had been involved in a relationship.

Search warrant documents released Thursday showed the shirt was not among the items police collected from Love's apartment. Barrick said news reports about the documents implied that a key piece of evidence was missing, which he said is not the case.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Yeardley Love Murder Timeline:

May 3, 2010 – 2:00 a.m. UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love found dead in her apartment at 222 14th Street NW by her roommates. Initial calls were of a possible alcohol overdose. Within hours, police arrest fellow UVA student and men's lacrosse player George Huguely for the killing and is charged with first degree murder.

May 4, 2010 – Search warrants and affidavits filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court detail a brutal scene, describing Love as badly beaten. Huguely says he and Love had been in a relationship that had recently ended. After waiving his rights under Miranda Huguely says he was involved in an altercation with Love and that during the course of the altercation he shook Love and her head repeatedly hit the wall. Huguely admits that he kicked his right foot through the door that leads to Love's bedroom. Huguely also says he took Love's computer, which had emails on it, and hid it. He later told police where it was. Huguely is held without bond and his attorney says the student did not intend to kill anyone.

May 5, 2010 – Police search Huguely's apartment, seizing a red stained shirt, letter addressed to Love, two computers and a notebook, among other things.

May 6, 2010 – Charlottesville Circuit Court seals court records pertaining to the case with no public explanation. Details begin to emerge about Huguely's past run ins with the law, and overall volatile behavior, prompting questions directed at UVA officials as to the protocol for dealing with student arrests.

May 8, 2010 - Three newspapers are challenging asking a judge to unseal a court order with information related to the case.

May 11, 2010 - Governor Bob McDonnell (R) and University of Virginia President John Casteen meet to discuss changes to state law to require police to notify colleges and universities if a student is arrested.

May 15, 2010 – UVA confirms that Huguely had attacked an unnamed lacrosse teammate in Feb. 2009.

May 17, 2010 - Police agencies in Albemarle County and Charlottesville say there is not a specific system to notify University officials when a student is arrested in either jurisdiction.

May 26, 2010 – Judge dismisses petition by media consortium to have court documents unsealed.

June 8, 2010 – Huguely court date is postponed to Oct. 7.

July 1, 2010 – Judge unseals five of six search warrants issued in the wake of Love's murder.

July 7, 2010 - Medical examiner releases Love's cause of death as blunt force trauma.

July 8, 2010 – Unsealed Search warrants pertaining to the case released.