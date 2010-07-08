Search Warrants Released In Love Case

As ordered by a judge last week, the search warrants in the Yeardley Love murder case were made public Thursday.

Yeardley Love, a University of Virginia lacrosse player, was found dead in her apartment on May 3, 2010. Within hours, police arrested fellow UVA student and men's lacrosse player George Huguely for the killing. Huguely has been charged with first degree murder. The documents released Thursday detailed where police were and what they were after in the days following Love's death.

The search warrants were for Love's apartment, Huguely's apartment, his car and his body. At Love's apartment on 14th Street, police detail taking swabs of red stains, likely blood, from all over the room including sheets, towels, a comforter and the wall. They also took a note from a desk drawer.

Across the street, police also searched George Huguely's apartment finding a UVA lacrosse t-shirt with a red stain, a letter addressed to Love and a pair of shorts containing Huguely's passport. Police searched Huguely's Chevrolet Tahoe in the apartment parking lot, taking handwritten notes and an item that the court says still needs to be kept confidential.

They also searched the murder suspect himself, taking Huguely's hair samples, fingernail scrapings and another item that is also being masked by the court.

But police could not find one piece of potential evidence: a black t-shirt that Huguely said Love was wearing the night he left her apartment. Roommates say they found Love partially nude, wearing only her underpants. A photo from the crime scene showed a black t-shirt laying on the ground just feet from her body. Police went back to find it, but apparently could not.

A May 6 search warrant executed in Albemarle County remains confidential. That is likely to be the phone and Internet records that the Commonwealth's Attorney demanded remain under seal.

Reported by Henry Graff

See Bio / Email / Twitter