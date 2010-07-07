Quantcast

Yeardley Love Cause of Death Released

Posted: Updated: July 7, 2010 05:31 PM EDT

The cause of death for former University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love has been released publicly.

Police say she was killed by her former boyfriend George Huguely back in May. Now the medical examiner's office in Richmond confirms the story as it's been told, saying that Love died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The report matches what investigators say Huguely told them about him repeatedly beating her head against a wall, something his attorneys later summarized as an accident.

We are continuing to follow this story, Count on Us to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Reported by NBC29 HD News

