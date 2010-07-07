Yeardley Love Cause of Death Released

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

The cause of death for former University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love has been released publicly.

Police say she was killed by her former boyfriend George Huguely back in May. Now the medical examiner's office in Richmond confirms the story as it's been told, saying that Love died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The report matches what investigators say Huguely told them about him repeatedly beating her head against a wall, something his attorneys later summarized as an accident.

Reported by NBC29 HD News