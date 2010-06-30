Second Suspect In Waynesboro Stabbing

Waynesboro police have named a suspect in Sunday night's stabbing death but he's still on the run. David Sanchez faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Waynesboro police have named a suspect in Sunday night's stabbing death but he's still on the run. David Sanchez faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police in Waynesboro have named a second suspect in Sunday night's fatal stabbing.

They have filed a second-degree murder warrant against 18-year-old Abeil Javier Vazquez of Waynesboro. Investigators will not offer details, but say Vazquez took part in the killing of Eduardo Herrera outside an apartment building on North Commerce Avenue.

Police believe Vazquez is on the run, and probably with the alleged stabber, 21-year-old David Sanchez.

They may be driving a 1990 Ford Taurus, primer-black in color.

Reported By NBC29 HD News