Dade Arraignment Postponed

The arraignment hearing for a Greene county man accused of setting a woman on fire has been pushed back.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Cordrick Dade doused Yulanda Chambers with a flammable liquid on March 22nd, and then set her on fire inside a Stanardsville apartment.

Dade originally faced charges of arson and aggravated malicious wounding but a new child endangerment charge was added June 14th. Dade's attorney asked the judge for more time in light of the new charge.

His arraignment hearing is now scheduled for July 23rd.

Reported by Henry Graff

See Bio / Email