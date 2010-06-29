Suspect Identified in Waynesboro Murder

Police in Waynesboro have named a suspect in Sunday night's stabbing death but he's still on the run. Twenty-one-year-old David Luna Sanchez faces a charge of second-degree murder.

He's accused of stabbing Eduardo Herrera-Bentancourt in the chest during a fight behind an apartment building on north Commerce Avenue.

Sanchez reportedly left with three other men in an older-model, primer-black Ford Taurus. Waynesboro police say Sanchez may be trying to leave the state.

He's one of three men convicted of beating and robbing Herrera-Bentancourt in December 2008.

Reported by Ken Slack

