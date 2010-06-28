Meet the Doctors: Bariatric Surgeons

Martha Jefferson is pleased to have two Bariatric surgeons at the hospital, Dr. Mike Trahan and Dr. Katie Trahan. Hear from the doctors themselves about their background and training, as well as their interest in Bariatric surgery, by clicking on the video links.

Michael Trahan, MD

Dr. Michael Trahan joined Martha Jefferson Surgical Associates after six years as a surgeon and assistant professor of surgery at the Center for Weight Management, University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston, TX).

He received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Lamar University (Beaumont, TX) and his Medical Degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock, TX). He completed his residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He is specially trained in Bariatric surgery having completed the Fundamentals of Bariatric Surgery training course and the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) endorsed Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Mini-Fellowship Program. Dr. Trahan also completed the Lap-Band System Workshop, where he gained specialized training in Lap-Band placement and adjustments.

Dr. Trahan is board certified in general surgery and in Bariatric surgery. He is a member of the American Medical Association, American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons.

Katherine M. Trahan, M.D.

Dr. Katherine Trahan joined Martha Jefferson Surgical Associates after four years as an assistant professor in the Department of General surgery, and as the Assistant Director of Trauma at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas.

She completed her undergraduate degree at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and her Medical Doctor degree at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia. She completed her residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas, where she also served Chief Resident.

Dr. Trahan is specialty trained in general surgery, trauma surgery and Bariatric surgery. She is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the American Medical Association, Association of Women Surgeons, and the Society for Laparoscopic Surgeons.