South Fork Reservoir Reports Released

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority says new numbers, made public Tuesday morning, prove that dredging will not solve the area's long-term water needs. The authority points to both costs and water volume as proof.

Three reports released Tuesday outline a two-part plan for dredging the South Fork Reservoir. The costs are estimated at between $34 million and $40 million and only create an additional 228 million gallons of water storage. That's much less than the 1.7 billion gallons expected with a new Ragged Mountain Dam. The Ragged Mountain expansion would cost between $28 million and $36 million.

But dredging the South Fork Reservoir isn't off the table. RWSA Executive Director Tom Frederick said, "There is some interest in dredging a small part of the upper part of the south fork reservoir if it can be combined with sand recovery and sale of sand. It could generate some revenue that might make dredging a small part of the reservoir cost effective."

A meeting for public input will be held at CitySpace on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall at 6:30 p.m. on June 30.

Reported by Henry Graff

