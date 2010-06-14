Dade Charged with Three Felonies

A grand jury has indicted a Greene County man accused of setting a woman on fire.

Cordrick Dade was indicted Monday in circuit court on three felonies. Dade was charged with arson of an occupied dwelling, aggravated malicious wounding and child endangerment.

Investigators say 36-year-old Dade doused Yulanda Chambers with a flammable liquid on March 22nd, and then set her on fire inside their Stanardsville apartment.

She survived the attack, but was badly burned.

He will be back in court on Tuesday, June 29th.

Reported by Henry Graff

