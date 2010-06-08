Parkway Shooting Suspect Hearing Postponed

A preliminary hearing for the suspect in April's shootings on the Blue Ridge Parkway scheduled for June 17 has been postponed.

Ralph Leon Jackson is charged with first degree murder and attempted capital murder in the April 5 shootings. Augusta County police say he shot Christina Floyd and Timothy Davis as they watched the sunset. Floyd survived the attack, but Davis died four days later.

Jackson is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

The preliminary hearing will be held on September 16.

