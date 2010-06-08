Quantcast

Huguely Court Date Delayed

Posted: Updated: June 22, 2010 03:35 AM EDT

George Huguely was supposed to be in court on Thursday but that has now been delayed. Huguely is facing a first degree murder charge in connection with the death of UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

Thursday's hearing was supposed to be a control date, a time in which both the defense and the commonwealth can schedule future hearings. It has been pushed back to October 07.

No reason for the delay has been given.

Reported by NBC29 HD News

