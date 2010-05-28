Arrests Made in Louisa County Home Invasion

A week ago, 87-year-old Lois Rossen was attacked in her home and beaten so badly she will never see out of her left eye again. Friday the man who police say did it, and his aunt and his brother, are all facing charges; Remone Houchens for the attack, Rontray Houchens and Linda Houchens for trying to hide it from police.

The family of the victim says they are pleased with the quick arrest and hope the community can now rest easy.

"It was a punk way of doing business," stated Major Donald Lowe of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

It was inside a house on Elm Avenue that Louisa County investigators say a teenager badly beat Lois Rosson early Saturday morning. Investigators say the suspect, 19-year-old Remone Houchens, broke bones in her face before making off with a handgun. He is now facing two felonies: breaking and entering and malicious wounding.

"I felt I had the winning numbers to the lottery when I got the news that this monster had been taken off the streets," said the victim's son Monte Rosson.

Monte Rosson said his mother is recovering but has permanently lost sight in her left eye.

Rontray, 22, and Linda Houchens, 47, the primary suspect's brother and aunt, are charged with obstruction of justice, though they are not tied directly to the beating.

"When we went out to make that arrest last night, anybody that got in our way got arrested too," explained Lowe.

Investigators are not commenting on a motive at this point. Meanwhile, Remone is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

"We'll work in that regard to ensure that justice is done in this case and it will be done," said Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Garrett.

Remone was in court Friday morning for that bond hearing; he will be back in court again on Tuesday.

Reported by Henry Graff

