Arrests Made in Louisa County Home InvasionPosted: Updated: June 11, 2010 01:34 PM EDT
Remone Houchens
Rontray Houchens
Linda Houchens
Related ArticlesRelated ArticlesMore>>
Houchens Trial Continues in Louisa County
Houchens Trial Continues in Louisa CountyThe trial of a teenager accused of beating an 87-year-old woman is underway in Louisa County.Full StoryThe trial of a teenager accused of beating an 87-year-old woman is underway in Louisa County.Full Story
Houchens Pleads Not Guilty
Houchens Pleads Not GuiltyRemone Houchens, accused of beating an 87-year-old Louisa County woman, spoke up in court Monday to say he did not do it.Full StoryRemone Houchens, accused of beating an 87-year-old Louisa County woman, spoke up in court Monday to say he did not do it.Full Story
More Charges Against Louisa County Man
More Charges Against Louisa County ManCharges are being increased against the Louisa County man accused of beating an 87-year-old woman inside of her home.Full StoryCharges are being increased against the Louisa County man accused of beating an 87-year-old woman inside of her home.Full Story
Houchens' Arraignment Set for August 2nd
Houchens' Arraignment Set for August 2ndA man accused of brutally beating an elderly woman in Louisa County was in court on Monday.Full StoryA man accused of brutally beating an elderly woman in Louisa County was in court on Monday.Full Story
Arrests Made in Louisa County Home Invasion
Arrests Made in Louisa County Home InvasionAuthorities have made three arrests in connection with a May 22 home invasion that left an 87-year-old woman badly injured.Full StoryAuthorities have made three arrests in connection with a May 22 home invasion that left an 87-year-old woman badly injured.Full Story
Louisa Police Investigating Home Invasion
Louisa Police Investigating Home InvasionLouisa County sheriff's investigators are trying to find the man who attacked and beat an elderly woman in her bedroom Saturday.Full StoryLouisa County sheriff's investigators are trying to find the man who attacked and beat an elderly woman in her bedroom Saturday.Full Story