Judge Dismisses Media Request in Huguely Case

Wednesday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Higgins dismissed a petition by a media consortium including Media General (publishers of the Charlottesville Daily Progress and Richmond Times-Dispatch), the Associated Press, and The Washington Post, to have an order that sealed search warrants and other documents in the case against murder suspect George Huguely unsealed.

Attorneys for the media outlets argued last week that they needed to know why Judge Higgins sealed the documents in the first case as a step towards possibly getting them unsealed. However, Wednesday afternoon, Judge Higgins granted a motion by an attorney representing Charlottesville Circuit Court Clerk Paul Garrett, which dismissed the case, citing that the media consortium had not filed it in the proper court "proceeding."

After issuing the order, the judge told the attorney for the media consortium that they could file a "motion to intervene" in the seal order proceeding as a next step towards getting access to the court documents.

Those documents are believed to include search warrant returns from the apartment of George Huguely, taken just days after the murder of fellow UVa lacrosse player Yeardley Love, Huguely's former girlfriend.

Huguely remains behind bars at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. His next court date is set for June 10.

