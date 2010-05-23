Love Remembered at Final Exercises

Sunday's final exercises began with a moment of silence as the University of Virginia graduating class of 2010 paused to remember the lives of four students, including Yeardley Love, who are no longer here to walk the lawn.

Graduates wore white ribbons in honor of Love and to promote a campaign against domestic violence. University President John Casteen included Love in a list of memories that students will never forget from their time at UVA.

Casteen stated, "The cheers at games - no matter what the sport, and the name of Yeardley Love."

UVA graduate Allison Friede said, "We're remembering all of our classmates who have passed this year. It was good to have the moment of silence for them and to remember them."

Love, a government major, was awarded a posthumous degree.

Reported by Kasey Hott

