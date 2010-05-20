Grand Jury to Hear Case Against Dade

Charges against a 36-year-old Greene County man accused of setting a woman on fire in front of their two children will go to a grand jury.

Cordrick Dade was in Greene County General District Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

He's charged with arson and malicious wounding by fire. Investigators say Dade doused Yulonda Chambers with a flammable liquid on March 22nd, and then set her on fire inside their Stanardsville apartment.

The grand jury will decide if the charges should move forward on June 14th.

Reported by Henry Graff

