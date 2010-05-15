UVA Confirms Huguely Attacked Teammate

The University of Virginia says a lacrosse player charged in the death of another student-athlete attacked a teammate last year.

University spokeswoman Carol Wood says George Huguely and the unnamed player went to men's lacrosse coach Dom Starsia days after the February 2009 attack and told him they had gotten into a "scuffle" but that they had worked things out.

Huguely was charged with first-degree murder in the May 3 death of women's lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Huguely told police they had been involved in a relationship that had recently ended.

Huguely told police he kicked in Love's bedroom door, shook her and her head hit a wall several times. His attorney called Love's death an accident.

Huguely is being held without bond.

