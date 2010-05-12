Huguely's Mother Issues Statement

The mother of former University of Virginia lacrosse player charged with killing a member of the women's team describes the victim as a "sweet wonderful young woman with a limitless future."

Marta Murphy's son, 22-year-old George Huguely, is charged with killing women's lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Love's battered body was found in her off-campus apartment May 3.

Murphy says her family was close to Love. Huguely told police he and Love had been in a relationship that had recently ended.

Murphy says it has been difficult to remain silent as her son was charged with first-degree murder, but asked that the public allow her family to grieve in private. She says she and Huguely's father would continue to support their son in whatever way they can.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.