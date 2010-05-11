Governor, UVA President Discuss Love Murder

Governor McDonnell and UVa President John Casteen address the media after a meeting at the Executive Mansion in Richmond.

Governor Bob McDonnell (R) and University of Virginia President John Casteen met for about 45 minutes Tuesday, discussing changes to state law that could stem from the Yeardley Love murder.

The two men agreed to sit down eight days after Love, a UVA lacrosse player, was murdered to talk about ways to improve safety and hopefully prevent something like this from happening again. Casteen says someone should have told administrators about suspect George Huguely's 2008 arrest in Lexington; an altercation during which, police say, Huguely threatened to kill a female officer.

"Information of that kind would have lit our system up," said Casteen.

But it did not because state law does not require police or prosecutors or court clerks to notify colleges when students are arrested or charged with a crime. McDonnell admits that it will be complicated to come up with a way for police to identify arrested college students and notify schools in a timely manner.

"We're going to re-double our efforts to find ways to protect young people," McDonnell stated. "I'm committed to the broader goal of quality information so that a president can best protect his or her campus. If it takes money, certainly. I mean college safety is a critical issue."

Casteen would not address speculation that university officials or coaches believed murder suspect George Huguely could be violent, calling the issue "hearsay." Casteen did promise a full review of UVA policies in the wake of the tragedy.

"I don't form opinions until the process runs," Casteen said.

One additional challenge in upping campus security is the fact that many students live in apartments or houses instead of dorms. So the state will have to figure out what authority universities have over events that happen away from grounds.