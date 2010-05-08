Hundreds Attend Yeardley Love Funeral

The life of Yeardley Love was celebrated with song and tears at a funeral service for the slain University of Virginia women's lacrosse player.

The somber service was held Saturday morning at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore.

Family, friends and Love's former teammates filled the church in a closed ceremony. Media was not permitted on the grounds, at the family's request.

Julie Myers, head coach of the Virginia women's lacrosse team, was scheduled to address the gathering before the family reflected on Love's life.

Love was found beaten to death in her off-campus apartment Monday. George Huguely, a player for the UVA men's lacrosse team, is being held on first-degree murder charges in the case.

