Papers Seek to Unseal Docs in Lax Killing

Three newspapers are challenging asking a judge to unseal a court order with information related to the death of a University of Virginia women's lacrosse player.

A judge this week sealed search warrants executed as part of the investigation into the death of Yeardley Love. The 22-year-old was found dead in the bedroom of her Charlottesville apartment early Monday.

Her ex-boyfriend, U.Va. men's lacrosse player George Huguely, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Daily Progress, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Washington Post filed the challenge.

The sealed documents are thought to include returned warrants from searches of Huguely's apartment, Love's apartment and Huguely's body.

The papers are challenging the sealing of the order that sealed the documents but may press further for the returned warrants.

