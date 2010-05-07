UVA Holds Mass For Yeardley Love

Friday afternoon, the University of Virginia community came together again to honor Yeardley Love. Love, killed on Monday at her apartment on 14th Street, was remembered Friday at Holy Mass inside the University of Virginia Chapel.

As classes wrap up and final exams get underway, students, faculty and others paid their own final respects. It was another somber day on grounds at UVA; many still coming to terms with what happened earlier this week, many still in shock with how the year has come to an end.

Third year student Jonathan Elliott and others helped organize the celebration of Love's life.

"You really feel for her family and her friends and for anybody who knew her," Elliott said.

The chapel was packed at noon with those who knew her best and complete strangers just paying their respects.

"It might be a sense of comfort for some of the Catholic students," said Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church's Father Joseph Scordo of the service. "It might bring about a sense of comfort for classmates of hers or students from different organizations."

At Mass, Father Scordo asked for prayers for both Love and George Huguely, saying both families have lost children; one to death, the other now accused of the crime.

"I think it's hard for the students to deal with that," Father Scordo said.

Students also wore their orange and blue on grounds, not only to show their pride for the university but on this day, to show support for a fallen student.

"Just in the mood I think is where it's noticeable," said Elliott. "Yeah, there's just a lot of grief."

Charlottesville Police, who are handling the murder investigation, say there is no new information they are releasing Friday.

A funeral Mass for Love will be held Saturday in Baltimore at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen at 10:00 a.m.